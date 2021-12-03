Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower on Friday morning after two days of gains, with focus firmly on the spread of the Omicron variant around the world.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

48 percent, or 113.67 points, to 23,675.26.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 percent, or 2.61 points, to 3,576.45, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was marginally higher, inching up 0.98 points to 2,509.42.