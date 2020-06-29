UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Drop At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks drop at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares edged up at the open Monday but investors remain nervous about growing signs of a second wave of infections, and the reimposition of containment measures in some countries.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.32 percent, or 77.65 points, to 24,627.64.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.22 percent, or 6.47 points, to 2,973.08 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.26 percent, or 4.97 points, to 1,942.76.

