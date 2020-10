Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell more than one percent in the morning session Thursday, in line with a broad retreat across Asia following losses in New York fuelled by worries over a spike in virus infections in parts of the world.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.28 percent, or 316.65 points, to 24,350.44.