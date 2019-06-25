Hong Kong stocks drop more than one percent

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares fell more than one percent Tuesday, hit by concerns over rising Iran-US tensions and as investors await this week's crucial trade talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.15 percent, or 327.02 points, to 28,185.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.87 percent, or 26.07 points,to 2,982.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.99 percent, or 15.63 points, to 1,560.46.