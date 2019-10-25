UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Edge Down At Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong stocks edge down at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares started Friday on a down note following a broadly upbeat week, with investors awaiting developments in the China-US trade row and the Brexit saga.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

32 percent, or 86.08 points, to 26,711.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.45 points to 2,940.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also flat, ticking 0.49 points higher to 1,616.82.

