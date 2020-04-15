UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Edge Higher At Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday after an overnight rebound on Wall Street, prompted by encouraging signs that the new US coronavirus cases were in decline.

The Hang Seng index edged up 0.26 percent, or 64.46 points, to 24,499.86.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 2,826.66 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved at 1,745.05.

