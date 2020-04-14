UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Edge Higher At Open On Cautious Trade

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 08:00 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose slightly in Tuesday's opening trade with investors cautious over worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

19 percent, or 47.28 points, to 24,347.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.42 percent, or 11.75 points, to 2,794.80, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.64 percent, or 11.03 points, to 1718.49.

