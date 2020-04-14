Hong Kong stocks edge higher at open on cautious trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose slightly in Tuesday's opening trade with investors cautious over worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

19 percent, or 47.28 points, to 24,347.61.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.42 percent, or 11.75 points, to 2,794.80, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.64 percent, or 11.03 points, to 1718.49.