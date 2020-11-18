Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning, though the gains were tempered by profit-taking following a negative lead from Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

07 percent, or 19.15 points to 26,434.24.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.08 percent, or 2.56 points to 3,337.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.17 percent, or 3.90 points to 2,265.42.