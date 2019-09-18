UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Edge Up At Open

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 08:10 AM

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

Hong Kong, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares started Wednesday with slight gains following a two-day sell-off, with attention now on the end of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

18 percent, or 48.19 points, to 26,838.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.20 percent, or 5.96 points, to 2,984.08 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was 0.19 percent, or 3.21 points, up at 1,654.56.

