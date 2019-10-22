Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ticked higher in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and boosted by signs of further progress in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

33 percent, or 88.13 points, to 26,813.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 5.98 points, to 2,945.60 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.17 percent, or 2.78 points, to 1,617.65.