UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks Edge Up At Open

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Hong Kong stocks edge up at open

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks ticked higher in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and boosted by signs of further progress in the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

33 percent, or 88.13 points, to 26,813.18.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.20 percent, or 5.98 points, to 2,945.60 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.17 percent, or 2.78 points, to 1,617.65.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Progress Stocks

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

7 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

7 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

8 hours ago

Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival kicks off with investor ..

8 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid inaugurates 21st WETEX, 4th Duba ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.