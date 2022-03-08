Hong Kong stocks edge up at start of trade

Hong Kong, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Shares ticked slightly higher in the opening minutes of trade in Hong Kong on Tuesday following two days of hefty losses, though traders remain on edge over the Ukraine war.

The Hang Seng Index edged up 0.

12 percent, or 24.76 points, to 21,082.39.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching down 0.30 points to 3,372.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange ticked up 0.25 percent, or 5.55 points, to 2,208.97.