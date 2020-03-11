Hong Kong stocks edge up in early trade

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday morning, extending the previous day's rebound as traders await a US policy response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.

27 percent, or 67.45 points, to 25,459.96.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.17 percent, or 5.00 points, to 3,001.76 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.29 percent, or 5.54 points, to 1,892.88.