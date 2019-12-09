UrduPoint.com
Hong Kong Stocks Edged Up At Open

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 09:31 AM

Hong Kong stocks edged up at open

Hong Kong, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks edged up at the start of business Monday following a blockbuster US jobs report and on lingering hopes for the China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng index added 0.

06 percent, or 15.60 points, to 26,513.97.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.08 percent, or 2.45 points, to 2,914.46 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.23 percent, or 3.83 points, to 1,644.16.

