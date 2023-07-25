Hong Kong stocks end 4.10% higher on China stimulus hopes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than four percent Tuesday as developers and tech firms soared after a pledge by China's leaders to introduce measures to boost the economy, particularly the troubled property sector.

The Hang Seng Index soared 4.10 percent, or 766.25 points, to 19,434.40. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 2.13 percent, or 67.36 points, to 3,231.52, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 2.19 percent, or 43.85 points, to 2,048.15.

The news added to optimism that the US Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hiking cycle and an expected lift this week could be its last after more than a year of tightening.

China's top leaders said in a meeting of the 24-person Politburo on Monday the economy was facing "new difficulties and challenges".

The officials agreed that officials must "implement precise and effective macroeconomic regulation, strengthen countercyclical regulation and policy reserves", according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The gathering, headed by President Xi Jinping, also called for efforts to expand domestic consumption and "adjust and optimise real estate policies in a timely manner".

The news comes after a recent run of dismal economic data, including below-forecast growth in the second quarter, led to ramped-up calls for officials to unveil support measures.

"Investors now believe the Politburo meeting sets an encouraging tone for more substantial and comprehensive policy easing down the road," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.

"Why is it different this time? Because the lawmakers acknowledged the problem. And to fix any problem, you must acknowledge there is a problem." Property firms, which have been under the cosh for years as authorities clamped down on what they saw as excessive borrowing in the industry, led the way higher.

Country Garden and Sunac, which have faced severe funding pressure, rose 18.3 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Another troubled real estate firm, Kaisa, piled on 16.5 percent.

Among market heavyweight tech firms, Alibaba and Tencent jumped more than six percent each, while JD.com and Meituan gained more than seven percent apiece.