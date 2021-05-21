UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Flat

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks end flat

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Friday barely moved as traders weighed the prospect of a strong global economic recovery against concerns about the inflation it will bring and the possibility of tighter monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 8.15 points to 28,458.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.58 percent, or 20.39 points, to 3,486.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.45 percent, or 10.57 points, to 2,319.79.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong

Recent Stories

Internet upgrade breathes new life into rural area ..

2 minutes ago

UN marks World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dial ..

17 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.17 million

32 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $65.29 a barrel ..

32 minutes ago

Global Village announces 4.5 million visitors in S ..

32 minutes ago

India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.