Hong Kong stocks end in red

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed on a negative note Monday as investors fret over China-US tensions and a jump in new virus infections that have caused some countries to reimpose lockdowns.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.

56 percent, or 137.22 points, to 24,458.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.75 percent, or 57.96 points, to 3,367.97 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.60 percent, or 58.57 points to 2,315.44.

dan/fox