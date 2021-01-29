Hong Kong stocks end in the red again

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished with another loss Friday, capping a painful week for world markets as investors fret over surging infections, stuttering vaccine rollouts and high valuations.

The Hang Seng fell 0.

94 percent, or 267.06 points, to 28,283.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.63 percent, or 22.11 points, to 3,483.07, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.75 percent, or 17.71 points, to 2,335.05.