Hong Kong stocks end lower

Hong Kong, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished lower Tuesday, with traders unable to extend the previous day's rally as focus turns to the first US presidential debate.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.

85 percent, or 200.52 points, to 23,275.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.21 percent, or 6.82 points, to 3,224.36, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 1.01 percent, or 21.57 points, to 2,148.46.