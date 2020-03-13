Hong Kong stocks end more than 1% down, well off early lows

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended a tumultuous week with another loss Friday as markets worldwide are pummelled by fears that the coronavirus will cause a global recession.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dived 1.14 percent, or 276.16 points, to 24,032.

91, though equities were well short of the seven percent losses suffered in early trade. The index lost more than nine percent over the past five days.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.23 percent, or 36.06 points, to 2,887.43, losing almost five percent over the week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.08 percent, or 19.57 points, to 1,798.99, a drop of around six percent from last Friday.