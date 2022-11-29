UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks End More Than 5% Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Hong Kong stocks end more than 5% higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks surged Tuesday as fears about unrest in China gave way to hopes authorities will start to roll back some of their tough, economically painful zero-Covid policies.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 5.24 percent, or 906.74 points, to 18,204.68. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.31 percent, or 71.20 points, to 3,149.75, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 2.14 percent, or 42.15 points, to 2,016.22.

Property firms were among the best performers after China said it would end a ban on companies raising cash by selling stocks, marking the latest measure to ease pressure on the sector, which has seen several companies collapse and threatens the wider economy Over the weekend, China was rocked by demonstrations calling for more political freedoms and an end to the country's long-running zero-Covid strategy, which has seen millions thrown into lockdown for months.

Several arrests were made and security forces were out in force Monday to prevent a repeat of the demonstrations, which were the most widespread since pro-democracy protests were crushed in 1989.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Best Million

Recent Stories

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

7 minutes ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

13 minutes ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

1 hour ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

1 hour ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

2 hours ago
 Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over bato ..

Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over baton of command to new army chief ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.