Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks were slightly higher by the break on Tuesday, tracking a record performance on Wall Street, though investors were awaiting progress on a much-needed new US stimulus package.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.15 percent, or 38.46 points, to 25,385.80.