(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with gains Tuesday, extending a rally into a third day, with traders cheered by forecast-beating Chinese economic data.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.48 percent, or 119.24 points, to 24,759.52.