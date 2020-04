(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday's morning session with small gains following a strong lead from Wall Street, with trader optimism boosted by signs of a slowdown in the rate of infections and deaths from coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.16 percent, or 39.99 points, to 24,419.99 by the break.