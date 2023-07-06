Open Menu

Hong Kong Stocks End Morning More Than 3% Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Hong Kong, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell more than three percent going into the break Thursday, fuelled by worries over China's economy and Federal Reserve plans to hike interest rates further.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.08 percent, or 587.95 points, to 18,522.43.

The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.53 percent, or 16.97 points, to 3,205.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.25 percent, or 5.13 points, to 2,046.

39.

Markets across Asia have taken a hit after minutes from the Fed's latest meeting showed officials plan to resume hiking borrowing costs this month after a pause in June.

That added to concerns about the outlook for China's economy following a string of weak data reinforcing the view that the post-zero-Covid recovery has run its course already.

Tech firms were among the big losers, while ongoing problems with the mainland property sector also saw banks and developers hammered.

