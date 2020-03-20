Hong Kong stocks end morning on a high

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks enjoyed a rare rally on Friday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street and Europe, as investors consider massive stimulus and support measures by governments and central banks aimed at easing the economic burden of coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.81 percent, or 609.69 points to 21,318.82.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.47 percent, or 12.64 points, to 2,714.77, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.17 percent, or 2.79 points, to 1,685.72.