Hong Kong, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares finished Friday morning with healthy gains as easing China-US tensions and news that governments were slowly reopening their economies offset a string of bad data from around the world.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.99 percent, or 237.53 points, to 24,218.16 by the break.