Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent in the morning session Friday, boosted by fresh hopes of a steep interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.09 percent, or 310.80 points, to 28,772.46 by the break.