Hong Kong stocks end morning slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with small gains Wednesday, in line with rises in most of Asia and following a surge on Wall Street, fuelled by global stimulus pledges to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 17.86 points to 23,281.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.26 percent, or 35.06 points, to 2,814.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 2.64 percent, or 44.96 points, to 1,749.70.