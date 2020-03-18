UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hong Kong Stocks End Morning Slightly Higher

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:00 AM

Hong Kong stocks end morning slightly higher

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with small gains Wednesday, in line with rises in most of Asia and following a surge on Wall Street, fuelled by global stimulus pledges to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.08 percent, or 17.86 points to 23,281.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.26 percent, or 35.06 points, to 2,814.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, jumped 2.64 percent, or 44.96 points, to 1,749.70.

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 15 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

UAE&#039;s iconic landmarks go green in celebratio ..

9 hours ago

Bulgaria locks down largest ski resort over virus

10 hours ago

EU leaders mull shutting Europe border

10 hours ago

Brent Crude Futures Fall Below $29 Per Barrel for ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.