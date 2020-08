(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday's morning session almost one percent lower, weighed by concerns about the spread of COVID-19 around the world and China-US tensions.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.95 percent, or 233.26 points, to 24,362.09.