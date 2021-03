(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break Monday more than one percent lower on lingering concerns that an expected global economic recovery will fan inflation and lead to interest rate hikes.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.34 percent, or 389.36 points, to 28,708.93.