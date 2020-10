(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Monday's morning session on a positive note, fuelled by hopes for a new US stimulus package, though earlier gains were pared after Chinese economic growth data missed forecasts.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.69 percent, or 168.03 points, to 24,554.82.