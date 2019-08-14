Hong Kong stocks end morning with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares rose in the morning session Wednesday, tracking gains across Asia and New York after the US said it would delay imposing tariffs on some Chinese goods.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.54 percent, or 135.33 points, to 25,416.63, after falling more than two percent over the previous two days following political protests that shut down the city's airport.