Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose more than one percent in the morning session Monday after losing around five percent last week, though traders were keeping tabs on events on the streets after another weekend of violent protests.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.11 percent, or 292.11 points, to 26,618.77.