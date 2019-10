(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Hong Kong shares went into the break with gains of more than one percent Monday after China and the United States reached a partial trade deal that will see Washington hold off imposing fresh tariffs this week.

The Hang Seng index added 1.03 percent, or 269.97 points, to 26,578.41.