Hong Kong, Sept 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks went into the break with more losses Friday as traders failed to maintain early gains, with worries over spiking virus infections and a lack of movement in US stimulus talks denting buying sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.21 percent, or 48.93 points, to 23,262.14.