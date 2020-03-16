Hong Kong stocks end morning with losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended Monday morning in negative territory, in line with an Asia-wide sell-off fuelled by concerns over coronavirus, while traders were unmoved by another Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.19 percent, or 525.78 points to 23,507.13 by the break.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.55 percent, or 15.93 points, to 2,871.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, shed 1,09 percent, or 19.68 points, to 1,779.31.