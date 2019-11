(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks rose Tuesday morning, extending their latest winning streak into a fourth day following a record-breaking lead from Wall Street, with investors buoyed by China-US trade optimism.

The Hang Seng index jumped 0.53 percent, or 147.19 points, to 27,694.49.