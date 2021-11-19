Hong Kong stocks end sharply down as Alibaba collapses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks suffered a second day of hefty losses Friday as it was dragged by a plunge in market heavyweight Alibaba after the ecommerce giant warned on its revenue outlook and said profit collapsed in the second quarter.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.07 percent, or 269.75 points, to 25,049.97. Alibaba dived 10.71 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.13 percent, or 39.66 points, to 3,560.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange climbed 1.20 percent, or 29.41 points, to 2,490.27.