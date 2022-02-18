Hong Kong stocks end sharply lower

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares finished the week with a sizeable loss on Friday as investors continued to fret over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Federal Reserve's rate-hike plans and daily record Covid-19 infections in the city.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.88 percent, or 465.06 points, to 24,327.71.

The Shanghai Composite Index put on 0.66 percent, or 22.72 points, to 3,490.76, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange rose 0.42 percent, or 9.63 points, to 2,311.79.