Hong Kong stocks end slightly down

Hong Kong, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Friday with small losses after fluctuating throughout the day as investors trod cautiously ahead of the release of key US jobs data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index edged down 0.

07 percent, or 20.94 points, to 28,774.83.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.19 percent, or 5.81 points, to 3,011.06 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.63 percent, or 9.96 points, to 1,601.20.