Hong Kong stocks end week on negative note

Hong Kong, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Hong Kong shares ended more than one percent lower Friday as global markets went into reverse, with investors fretting over high valuations after months of strong gains.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.

25 percent, or 312.15 points, to 24,695.45.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.87 percent, or 29.61 points, to 3,355.37, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.49 percent, or 11.32 points, to 2,290.49.