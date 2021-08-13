Hong Kong stocks end week on negative note

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Shares in Hong Kong ended lower Friday, with sentiment dragged by the fast-spreading Delta Covid variant, China's crackdown on parts of its economy and expectations the Federal Reserve will begin winding down its ultra-loose monetary policies this year.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.48 percent, or 126.20 points, to 26,391.62.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.24 percent, or 8.44 points, to 3,516.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.39 percent, or 9.60 points, to 2,468.74.