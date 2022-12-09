UrduPoint.com

Hong Kong Stocks End Week With Another Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares closed sharply higher Friday, building on big gains for the week boosted by investor optimism about China's reopening from strict Covid control measures.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.

32 percent, or 450.64 points, to 19,900.87.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.30 percent, or 9.60 points, to 3,206.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.56 percent, or 11.47 points, to 2,075.84.

