Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Hong Kong stocks closed sharply higher in holiday-shortened trade Monday as investors tracked a late afternoon surge on Wall Street with tech firms among the biggest winners.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.07 percent, or 252.18 points, to 23,802.26 as investors finished early before heading off on a three-day Lunar New Year break.

Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a holiday.