Hong Kong Stocks End With Big Losses

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with big losses

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong shares ended the week with a big loss Friday as global markets retreated on worries about inflation caused by an expected strong economic recovery.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.

41 percent, or 414.78 points to 28,990.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.69 percent, or 58.40 points, to 3,404.66, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 1.90 percent, or 42.59 points, to 2,194.91.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

