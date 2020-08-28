Hong Kong stocks end with gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Hong Kong stocks finished Friday on a positive note as traders welcomed a move by the Federal Reserve that will likely keep interest rates ultra low for the foreseeable future.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.

56 percent, or 140.91 points, to 25,422.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.60 percent, or 53.69 points, to 3,403.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange surged 1.97 percent, or 44.46 points, to 2,305.62.