Hong Kong Stocks End With Losses

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2022

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Hong Kong shares finished the week on a negative note Friday as global markets were jolted by a forecast-beating jump in US inflation and comments from a Federal Reserve official that fuelled fears of a sharp hike in interest rates.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 percent, or 17.69 points, to 24,906.66.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.66 percent, or 22.96 points, to 3,462.95, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dropped 1.72 percent, or 39.51 points, to 2,262.96.

