Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

(@FahadShabbir)

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks fell for a fourth straight day Wednesday as investors await a key Federal Reserve policy decision later, when it is expected to announce the tapering of its vast financial support measures quicker than first flagged.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.91 percent, or 215.19 points, to 23,420.76.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.38 percent, or 13.89 points, to 3,647.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.58 percent, or 14.75 points, to 2,543.49.