Hong Kong Stocks End With Strong Gains

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:30 PM

Hong Kong stocks end with strong gains

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks ended more than one percent higher Friday, capping a five-day losing streak, following an advance on Wall Street as traders cheered strong US economic data and Joe Biden's pledge to ramp up his vaccine programme.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.57 percent, or 436.82 points, to 28,336.43.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 1.63 percent, or 54.74 points, to 3,418.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 2.23 percent, or 48.41 points, to 2,214.81.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

