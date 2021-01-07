Hong Kong stocks extend gains at open

Hong Kong, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Thursday morning, extending gains into a seventh day, as investors welcomed the prospect of more US stimulus measures after the Democrats won the senate and control of Congress.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.09 percent, or 23.64 points, to 27,715.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.03 points, to 3,552.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.11 percent, or 2.76 points, to 2,418.74.